Brad Marchand grabbed media attention in Game 1 of the Boston Bruins' first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs when he licked opponent Leo Komarov after a whistle.

Marchand kissed Komarov in a similar situation when the two were tied up during the regular season and a report surfaced Thursday that the NHL asked Marchand not to lick his opponents.

Marchand took to Twitter on Friday to deny the rumour, posting the response "This is false."

"He keeps trying to get close to me, I don't know if he's got a thing for me or what," Marchand said of Komarov after Game 1. "He's cute."

The 29-year-old has gained a reputation for his post-whistle antics and borderline play, but he contributed three goals and six assists in his team's first-round series win. He scored 34 goals and had 85 points in 68 games during the regular season.

The Bruins will open their second-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday and it appears Marchand will be free to lick anyone he wants to.