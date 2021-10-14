Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is being suspended for Friday's preseason game against the Miami Heat for "breaching a team rule" according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Celtics will suspend guard Marcus Smart for Friday's preseason game vs. Miami due to breaching team rule, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Smart and Celtics have discussed the matter, resolved it and he was with the team on road trip in Orlando and now Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2021

Marcus Smart declines to elaborate about his suspension, saying any discussions between him and coach Ime Udoka are going to stay “in-house.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 14, 2021

The 27-year-old was on the team's road trip in Orlando and now Miami.

The Flower Mound, Texas, native is entering his eighth season after being selected No. 6 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft our of Oklahoma State.

He averaged a career-best 13.1 points per game on 39.8 per cent shooting in 48 games last season.

The Celtics will open their regular season next Wednesday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.