Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is being suspended for Friday's preseason game against the Miami Heat for "breaching a team rule" according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Smart declined to elaborate on his suspension and said any discussions between him and head coach Ime Udoka will remain in-house. Charania reports Celtics and Smart have discussed the matter and resolved it.

The 27-year-old was on the team's road trip in Orlando and now Miami.

The Flower Mound, Texas, native is entering his eighth season after being selected No. 6 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft our of Oklahoma State.

He averaged a career-best 13.1 points per game on 39.8 per cent shooting in 48 games last season.

The Celtics will open their regular season next Wednesday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.