CINCINNATI — Marcus Stroman pitched one-hit ball for eight innings, Dominic Smith launched a grand slam and the New York Mets cruised to a 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Stroman (7-8) gave up a leadoff single to Aristides Aquino in the third inning and little else. He struck out seven and walked one while giving New York’s beleaguered bullpen precious rest going into Thursday’s day off.

Stroman hit Jonathan India with his first pitch of the game, then quickly settled in after going 0-4 in his previous six starts. His only difficulty came when he was struck by Jesse Winker’s comebacker to start the seventh, and Stroman recovered to throw him out.

Jeurys Familia struck out three in a hitless ninth.

Luis Guillorme hit his first homer of the season and Jonathan Villar also connected for the NL East leaders. Mets manager Luis Rojas returned to the dugout after serving a two-game suspension for excessive arguing on Sunday.

The top of the Mets’ order loaded the bases with three singles to begin the third against Jeff Hoffman (3-5, prompting a mound visit from pitching coach Derek Johnson.

Smith lofted Hoffman’s next pitch for an opposite-field drive into the seats in left for his second career grand slam. Smith’s other slam came last Sept. 11 against Toronto.

Villar homered to right in the third, a ball that umpires reviewed to make sure there was no fan interference. Guillermo added a two-run homer off Tony Santillan in the fifth.

Hoffman came off the 10-day injured list to make his first start since May 26 and lasted four innings, allowing seven hits and five runs with three walks. He had yielded just four home runs in 41 innings over 10 starts before Wednesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Robert Stock (right hamstring strain) went on the 10-day injured list on Friday. He lasted one inning in his start on Tuesday.

Reds: India was hit on the left elbow, but he stayed in the game. The carom caught catcher Tomás Nido on the inside of his left leg.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill (0-0) makes his sixth start of the season and first of his career against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (7-3) would set a single-season career high with his eighth win if he beats the Cardinals on Friday.

