Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman allowed three runs over seven innings but was tagged with the loss Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

After the game, Stroman was asked about his future in Toronto.

"They've been throwing my name around in trade talks all the time. It doesn't seem like I'm going to be signed here to a long-term deal, so it's just something you kind of have to come to terms with," he said.

When asked if he expects to be with the club past the July 31 trade deadline, Stroman had this to say.

"Seems like everybody's saying I'm not going to be, so I don't know. I'm doing everything in my power to keep all that out of my head," he said.

"It's just something you have to come to terms with. I love this team. I love Toronto. I love everything about the country and I'm going to go out each and every start and compete, compete, compete."

Stroman's record dropped to 4-9 after Tuesday's loss but his earned run average sits at an impressive 3.23 through 16 starts.

Despite the loss, he isn't losing confidence in his team.

"That's baseball, man. ... We're capable of putting up 10 (runs) on any given night. We just haven't put those together," Stroman said. "It's just a matter of going out there and battling, just truly trying to keep my team in each and every game that I'm in and just go deep, that's my goal."

Stroman still has one year of club control following this season and can hit the open market as early as 2020. He is in his sixth season as a Blue Jay.

Toronto (26-47) will continue their series with the Angels (37-37) on Wednesday.