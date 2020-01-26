Cuban: No Mav will ever wear No. 24 again

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban has decided that his organization will permanently honour Kobe Bryant.

With news surfacing on Sunday that Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time great players, and his daughter, Gianna, died earlier in the day in a helicopter crash, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban issued a statement on Sunday night stating that no Mavericks players will ever again be allowed to wear Bryant's No. 24 on their jerseys.

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ua41YrvTMZ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2020

"We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," said Cuban. "Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father.

"Kobe's legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be work by a Dallas Maverick.

"Our Hearts go out to all the lives lost and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere."