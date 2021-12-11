Bedard needs to show off game-breaking ability to make Team Canada It's rare for a 16-year-old to make Canada's roster at the under-20 championship. Connor Bedard is trying to add his name to an exclusive list, which includes Connor McDavid, Jay Bouwmeester, Sidney Crosby, Jason Spezza, Eric Lindros and Wayne Gretzky. Mark Masters has more.

Canada's World Junior hopefuls practised in two groups at the WinSport Arena in Calgary on Friday.

There's a reason why Connor Bedard is in the running to make Canada's World Junior team at age 16.

"He's one of a handful of guys in the country that can change the game with one play," said Alan Millar, Hockey Canada's director of player personnel.

But there's also a reason why the Regina Pats forward is facing an uphill battle.

"Everybody knows what Connor does and what his strengths are," said Team Canada head coach Dave Cameron. "He's a magician with the puck. The game entails a little bit more than that at this level."

It's rare for a 16-year-old to make Canada's roster at the under-20 championship. Bedard is trying to add his name to an exclusive list, which includes Connor McDavid, Jay Bouwmeester, Sidney Crosby, Jason Spezza, Eric Lindros and Wayne Gretzky.

"You come in and you see guys who are first-round picks and that have played NHL games and stuff," said Bedard. "There's so much talent. I hope I have a shot, but I'm not sure what that percentage would be."

Bedard is a special talent. That's why he was the first player in Western Hockey League history to be granted exceptional status. He proved worthy of that label during his rookie season, racking up 28 points in 15 games. The Vancouver native then put on a show at the World Under-18 Championship in Texas helping Canada win gold.

"What he's shown along the way, particularly in Dallas, is he raises his game to another level when the games get more important," Millar said. "Four points in the preliminary round when we blew out some teams. We get to the medal round and he had 10 points in three games and was outstanding in the gold-medal game."

Bedard will need to elevate his game again this weekend. The window to earn a job is small.

"I'm a skilled player so contribute in that way and still be good defensively and back checking hard and that sort of thing," Bedard said of his focus. "There's definitely a way that Hockey Canada plays the game and if I can fit that role and then add things I do well then I have a shot, but it's going to be a tough team to make."

"We're excited that he's here," said Cameron. "He showed at the Under-18s that he wasn't just along for the ride."

There are 21 forwards on Canada's roster and seven will need to be cut. The next two days will determine who goes. There will be games against U Sports players on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

"He's a game-breaking player," said James Boyd, who heads up Hockey Canada's management group. "We'll be looking for that game-breaking style."

"Connor is a mature person on and off the ice," Millar observed. "He does some special things and certainly will make it difficult on us. It gives us options when we look at how we round out our roster. It's up to him to perform and then it will be up to our group to determine if he's ready or not to play at this level as a 16-year-old."

---

Bedard possesses an incredible shot. No surprise that he models it after reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews.

"When I was younger I would watch YouTube videos of him shooting the puck and go in my backyard and try and recreate that and it's something I work on every day after practice. It's something I enjoy. I love watching that shot."

Bedard has used his shot to score 14 goals in 24 games this season, but he hasn't quite refined the Matthews release.

"It takes a lot of practice," he said. "I mean, I'm still not as good as he is. I don't think anyone is. Just to be able to get it that tight to your body and still be able to release it takes a lot of practice, but I'm getting there."

Bedard has 24 points in 24 games this season, which is behind his pace from last season.

"I've been pretty good," he said. "I think my start was slow points wise, but I felt I was playing well and creating a lot and the puck wasn't going in. Lately it's going in a little more and hopefully I can continue that."

Bedard produced eight goals and six assists in his last 10 games.

---

Elliot Desnoyers got into one National Hockey League pre-season game with the Philadelphia Flyers this fall. He was determined to make an impression.

Mission accomplished.

The Halifax Mooseheads forward dropped the gloves with Boston Bruins defenceman John Moore.

"I was just trying to prove to them that one day I'll be playing there," Desnoyers said. "The shift ended up in front of the net and I received a slash and I didn't like it so went at it. My first fight."

How'd he hold up against the 31-year-old?

"Not too bad considering the age, the experience [gap]," he said. "It went fast. I don't remember all of it, but ended up not too bad, I guess. My dad used to be like a pretty good fighter back in the day so he gave a couple tips."

David Desnoyers played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Ligue Nord-Américaine de Hockey. The advice?

"Protect your chin," Elliot said with a smile.

We gonna throw em? We're gonna throw em. pic.twitter.com/4rmrUtyF74 — Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) October 5, 2021

Considering his willingness to engage in fisticuffs, perhaps it's unsurprising that Desnoyers, the Mooseheads captain, has earned the nickname "Destroyer." Although that moniker has nothing to do with fighting.

"It all started on Twitter," the 19-year-old from Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., said. "Last year, I had a couple multiple-goal games. I can't remember who it was, but someone started to call me 'Destroyer,' and it stuck."

Desnoyers is again destroying the opposition this year in the QMJHL with 36 points in 23 games. He hopes it will help him crack Canada's World Junior roster. He has worn a Hockey Canada hat every day since attending the summer evaluation camp.

"I like to keep my dreams close to me and it reminds me every day to work hard for what I want in life," he said. "This is part of my dream and that's why I wear this hat every day."

All the best to Elliot Desnoyers at World Junior selection camp this week.



The @HFXMooseheads captain has been wearing this @HockeyCanada hat all season.



“I always keep my dreams close to me. In a certain way, it reminds everyday to work hard for these moments,” he said. pic.twitter.com/lT2xmeTz4q — Garreth MacDonald (@GarrethMD) December 9, 2021

---

During his news conference on Thursday, Hockey Canada senior vice-president of hockey operations Scott Salmond mentioned that Lukas Cormier would miss the first day of practice due to a travel delay. But the Charlottetown Islanders defenceman, who missed his connecting flight in Montreal after snow delayed his first flight of the day, had other plans.

"I got in right when the second practice was starting so I came right to the rink and caught the last few drills," Cormier said. "Any time you travel for a day the legs are not ideal, but it was nice to get on the ice."

At a short camp like this, every second counts.

Cormier was among Canada's final cuts at last year's camp.

"It's a big motivation for sure," he said. "To be one of the last guys cut last year is extra motivation."

---

Zach Dean is looking to keep Newfoundland's streak alive at the World Juniors. Dawson Mercer represented the Rock on Team Canada in 2020. Mercer was joined by Alex Newhook last year inside the Edmonton bubble.

"I look up to them," said Dean, the pride of Mount Pearl, NL. "Watching them, it's pretty special."

The Gatineau Olympiques forward now has a chance to become the ninth player from the province to make it to the biggest stage in junior hockey.

"There's people there that you don't even know and they're all about you and they're all giving you support," Dean said. "I'm always getting texts from people congratulating me on stuff. It's cool to have that support behind me."

Dean, 18, suffered an injury at Golden Knights training camp, which delayed his start to the QMJHL season. The Vegas first rounder spent a couple months rehabbing in Nevada.

"It's a whole different atmosphere compared to juniors," he said. "Preparing yourself and just doing the little details, they know what it takes to get there."

Advice from Alex Tuch, who was also rehabbing an injury, resonated.

"He said, 'Do everything you can and take in everything,'" Dean recalled. "Being around the guys, I learned a lot on and off the ice. I matured a lot and realized how things are done at the pro level."

Dean has nine points in nine games since returning to Gatineau.

✍️ SIGNING! 🚨



The Golden Knights have inked forward Zach Dean to a three-year entry-level contract!!



Vegas drafted Dean in the first round (30th overall) in 2021 and he has 9 points (4G, 5A) in 7 games with @OlympiquesGAT this season#VegasBorn https://t.co/nDKk68fJjf — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 2, 2021

---

Hockey Canada lines on Friday:

GROUP 1 - Will play against uSports on Saturday

Roy - Desnoyers - Tverberg

Cuylle - Stankoven - Bedard

Dean - Lapierre - Bourgault

Evangelista - Finley - Dufour

Sebrango - Zellweger

Lambos - Iorio

O'Rourke - Cormier

Hunt - Seeley

Cossa

Garand

Brochu

GROUP 2 - Scratches against uSports

Bourque

Greig

Guenther

McTavish

Neighbours

Perfetti

Sourdif

Wright

Guhle

Power