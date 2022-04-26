Matthews aims for milestone, momentum ahead of playoffs Sitting at 58 goals and having gone five games without scoring, which is his longest drought of the season, Auston Matthews will look to edge closer to 60 as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings in the penultimate game of the season. Mark Masters has more.

The Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings skated at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

What would 60 goals mean to Auston Matthews?

"It'd mean a lot, but it's also not the end of the world either," the Leafs centre said. "There's more to this season than accomplishing that."

Matthews has been held without a goal in two games since returning from an undisclosed injury. Overall, he's gone five games without scoring, which is his longest drought of the season. He's been stuck at 58 goals since potting a pair against the Montreal Canadiens on April 9.

"I imagine he'll be going tonight, and we'll hope that one falls for him," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "But as long as his legs are moving and he's working on both sides of the puck and he's generating chances, I think that's all he's looking for. He has enough confidence in himself that goals will come."

Matthews fired 11 shots on net over the weekend and picked up two assists during Sunday's win in Washington.

"I've had some really good opportunities of late," he said. "As long as I'm getting those opportunities, I know they'll fall."

The chances didn't fall in last year's playoffs when Matthews scored just once in seven games against the Montreal Canadiens. The pressure will be immense when the postseason opens next week, and the Leafs want Matthews going in feeling as good as possible.

"He's a guy that's used to scoring and it feels good when you're scoring," acknowledged Keefe.

Only two players – Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos and Washington's Alex Ovechkin – have scored 60 goals in a season during the salary-cap era. When Matthews scored his 50th goal on March 31, he was mobbed by teammates in the dressing room afterwards. The group is eager to celebrate another milestone moment.

"We obviously want to see it," said captain John Tavares, "but we want to keep going with the same approach and let that take care of itself. I mean, what's his goals per game? Odds are pretty good. So, we just want to keep playing the same way and have the same focus and I know he does too."

Matthews, who is averaging 0.81 goals per game this season, almost always seems to have a healthy swagger. How does he stay in the moment?

"Just living," he said before pausing for a moment. "I'm not sure I can really explain it. It's just living ... There's only so much we can control. All we have is today and all we have right now is a game tonight against the Red Wings."

The opposition is well aware that Matthews seems to have a sense for the occasion.

"I don't know if it's through added strength, through added confidence, but he's just been able to really take over games," said Detroit coach Jeff Blashill, "you feel like he brings it to a whole other level."

--

Top-line winger Michael Bunting, who got hurt in Saturday's game in Florida and missed Sunday's tilt in Washington, hit the ice ahead of the main group on Tuesday.

"It's a very positive sign," Keefe said. "He's not going to play his week and then we'll re-evaluate him from there, but things are looking positive."

Alex Kerfoot slotted in beside Matthews and Mitch Marner at the morning skate.

--

What's it like facing Matthews?

"It's exciting," said Wings defenceman Moritz Seider. "It's exhausting, but you always like playing against the best guys in the league and that's what I look forward to."

Seider, 21, has been getting the tough matchups basically all season. Playing a full 82-game schedule for the first time has been an adjustment, but Seider hasn't shied away from the challenge. Oftentimes, bigger and older players will look to target rookies, but Seider hasn't wilted.

"You're not intimidating Moritz Seider," said Blashill.

The coach points out that the sixth-overall pick from the 2019 draft has already refined the art of the reverse hit.

"Like, you can go try and hit him hard and every once in a while, you might get the best of him, but most of the time he's getting the best of you and he's not going to back down either way," Blashill said.

Detroit is winless in three games against the Leafs this season, but Seider is plus-one with five assists against Toronto.

"He's just really solid," observed Matthews. "Really good poise with the puck. A really good first pass [which] is maybe not as appreciated as much, but I find he makes really good passes coming out of the D-zone. He's always leading the rush and has been really solid on both sides of the ice for them. He's always a challenge to go against. He's big [6-foot-4, 197 pounds]. He's strong and he's got a long reach. He's a solid all-around player."

That's why Seider has emerged as a favourite to win the Calder Trophy.

"Very complete player," said Keefe. "Some players come in and have one or two things that really carry them, but then they have a lot of things that need a lot of work and that's why it takes some time, and you have to protect them. He seems to be a very well-rounded, very mature guy for his age and that's why he's able to take on so much. There's not a lot missing from his game."

Seider confirmed that he'll play for Germany at the World Championship following the NHL season.

--

After missing seven of eight games, including six straight, with an undisclosed injury, Jake Muzzin is ready to return.

"Very significant," said Keefe of the development. "He needs to get the game reps to get himself up to speed and then just to gain the confidence that he's ready to go."

Muzzin has only played four games since suffering a concussion, his second of the season, on Feb. 21. He was paired with T.J. Brodie at the morning skate.

Justin Holl projects to be a healthy scratch.

--

Rasmus Sandin, who has been out since March 19 with a knee injury, took part in Toronto's morning skate. Could he play on Friday?

"I think we'll see Rasmus," Keefe said. "He's got some appointments today to get through and if that goes well, I think you'll see him with our team for practice and then we'll take it from there. He hasn't had a full team practice yet."

Toronto wraps up the regular season on Friday against the Boston Bruins.

--

Ondrej Kase, who has been sidelined with a concussion since March 19, also took part in Tuesday's skate.

"Today is an important step for him just being on the ice with a full team and that many players moving around and the puck flying around," Keefe said. "But there's no timeline on him. We're not working towards any target date or anything like that right now."

The winger has been plagued by concussions throughout his career and was limited to just three games last season. On Monday, Kase was named Toronto's nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

"When he's played and when he's practised, he gives you nothing but everything he has and you can't help but appreciate that," said Keefe. "The fact that he's willing to come back, he's willing to push ... speaks to the fact that he loves his team and loves his teammates."

--

After sitting out Sunday's game for load management, Tavares will be back in the lineup on Tuesday. Did he appreciate the chance to catch his breath?

"Yes and no," the 31-year-old centre said. "As a competitor you want to play. I try to take a lot of pride in the 82-game grind but, you know ... having a couple days off the ice, physically, you feel a little better and now trying to get the feel for the game back. It's a balance. There's definitely good things to it … You take advantage of the opportunity, and it made a lot of sense when Keefer approached me about it."

Sunday was only the second game Tavares has missed this season.

Nick Robertson was called up from the American Hockey League and will slot in beside Ilya Mikheyev and Tavares on second line against Detroit. He also took reps with the second power-play unit at the morning skate. Since last playing for the Leafs on March 25, Robertson has 12 goals and seven assists in 17 games with the Toronto Marlies.

--

Lines at Tuesday's skate

Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Mikheyev - Tavares - Robertson

Nylander - Kampf - Engvall

Abruzzese - Blackwell - Spezza

Clifford, Kase, Simmonds

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Muzzin - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Holl

Campbell starts

Kallgren