In San Jose, Martin Jones made 24 saves to help San Jose beat Calgary.

Dylan Gambrell scored twice, and Evander Kane and Tomas Hertl added a goal apiece. The Sharks did all their scoring in the third period, and defenceman Brent Burns assisted on every goal.

Justin Kirkland scored for Calgary. Cam Talbot and Artyom Zagidulin split time in goal. Talbot stopped 24 shots in the first two periods. Zagidulin allowed all four San Jose goals on 10 shots.