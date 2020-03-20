Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is calling on Boston Bruins parent company Delaware North, owned by Bruins principal owner Jeremy Jacobs to compensate their part-time employees while the NHL is on pause.

"I just want them to act, I just want them to step up and do something,” Healy told the Boston Herald on Friday. “Do something for their workers. Every other team has said they are going to provide financial support for hourly workers who have been hurt by this, and that runs the range of paying their salaries or paying for their living expenses. … I just want them to act now.”

The Bruins are the only NHL team remaining that have yet to announce any plan to compensate employees affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Some Bruins players have contributed to a GoFundMe campaign that was set up for workers affected by the pause in the NHL season.