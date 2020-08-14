Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba, New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and New Jersey Devils defenceman PK Subban are the three finalists for the NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy for 2019-20.

The trophy is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Each NHL team nominates a player for the award, with the three finalists and winner chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

The selection committee applies the following criteria in determining the finalists and winner, including clear and measurable positive impact on the community, investment of time and resources, commitment to a particular cause or community, commitment to the League’s community initiatives, creativity of programming and use of influence; engagement of others.

The winner will be revealed during the 2020 Conference Finals. They will receive a $25,000 donation from the NHL Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.