The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired forward Mathieu Olivier from Nashville in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick that was previously acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs (122nd overall), the team announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Biloxi, Miss., native is the first player born in the state to play in the NHL in League history.

Over the course of his three-year career since being signed by the Predators in 2019, Olivier has skated in 48 regular season games, recording three goals and four assists for seven points.

Olivier also played in three postseason games for the Predators in the first round of the playoffs where they were swept by the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche.