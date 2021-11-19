Must See: Dunstone nails runback triple to score four and steal match from B.C.

Saskatchewan's Team Matt Dunstone, one of the top contenders at the Tim Hortons Curling Trials, were forced to make a late change to their lineup with the event slated to open Saturday.

Third Braeden Moskowy will not be able to compete in Saskatoon at the Trials due to "personal reasons" and will be replaced by Colton Lott, the team announced on Twitter Thursday evening.

"We have had to make an unexpected change to our line-up as Braeden is unable to compete at this time, due to personal reasons," Team Dunstone wrote on Twitter. "We are grateful to have Colton Lott join our team as our third for the week & look forward to the next nine days of competition at the Trials!"

Moskowy, a 31-year-old native of Regina, has played vice for Dunstone for the the past four seasons after competing in the 2017 Trials with Reid Carruthers of Manitoba.

Lott, 26, has played third for Team Pat Simmons this season. Dunstone and Lott were teammates in junior, winning Canadian titles together in 2013 and 2016.

The Manitoban is also a skilled mixed doubles player with fiancee Kadriana Sahaidak. The pair have been finalists at the 2018 and 2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

Dunstone's Regina rink, including Kirk Muyres at second and Catlin Schneider at lead, comes into the Trials with a 23-13 record on the season after finishing third at the Tim Hortons Brier the past two seasons.

Team Dunstone open their Tim Hortons Curling Trials on Saturday against Team Mike McEwen.