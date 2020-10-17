2h ago
TSN.ca Staff
Hearing that RFA Matt Grzelcyk has re-signed with the Boston Bruins, avoiding his arbitration hearing which was scheduled for Tuesday.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 17, 2020
The deal carries an average annual value of $3.8675 million.
A restricted free agent prior to signing, Grzelcyk was set to have an arbitration meeting on Tuesday. The 26-year-old scored four goals and 17 assists in 68 games last season