The Toronto Blue Jays have been hit hard by injuries lately and manager Charlie Montoyo gave a number of updates Monday on a Zoom call with reporters.

#BlueJays injury notes:

-Matt Shoemaker is week-to-week with a lat strain.

-Nate Pearson (elbow) progressing, club hopes to know second opinion today.

-Ken Giles (forearm) is playing catch, feels good.

-Trent Thornton (elbow) to IL, LHP Travis Bergen activated. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 24, 2020

Montoyo said starter Matt Shoemaker is week-to-week with a lat strain after throwing five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The club is also hoping to learn the fate of rookie Nate Pearson later on Monday after he was placed on the injured list with a right elbow issue last week.

Closer Ken Giles has also been dealing with a right elbow issue but has been playing catch and is feeling good. There is still no firm timetable for when he could be activated and rejoined the big club.

Meanwhile, starter Trent Thornton lasted just one inning Sunday and had to leave his start against the Rays because of an elbow injury. He has been placed on the IL while left-hander Travis Bergen has been activated.

The club also announced lefty Thomas Pannone has been designated for assignment.

Toronto will wrap up their final regular season game against the Rays Monday afternoon before heading back to Buffalo for a series with the struggling Boston Red Sox.