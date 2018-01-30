Matthews promoted Toronto at ASG: 'I’m not shy about how much I enjoy playing here'

Auston Matthews couldn’t help but have a little fun at the NHL All-Star Game, prodding Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty and others who may go to market soon about their potential interest in Toronto. The Maple Leafs centre was asked about that in Tampa and the questions continued after his first practice back in Toronto.

Lots of recruiting going on during All-Star weekend. Mike Green said he was hearing from guys who want him traded to their team. Auston Matthews said he was pitching Toronto to Doughty. Erik Karlsson got it too. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) January 29, 2018

“You guys just won’t let this go, huh?” he said with a smile after being asked how much recruitment actually goes on during the all-star weekend. “It was just a joke. Obviously, there are some of the top players there and everybody knows about contract situations and guys being UFAs and whatever, but it was just jokingly kind of said, so you don’t need to look into it too much.”

Matthews downplayed his role as Toronto’s recruiter in-chief, but he is certainly one of the franchise’s best selling points moving forward. And the fact he’s becoming increasingly comfortable in the centre of the hockey universe only helps make the city a more attractive landing spot.

“I’m not shy about how much I enjoy playing here,” he noted. “I think everybody (here) feels the same. We love the passion the city has for the team, for hockey. It’s an unbelievable place to play.”

It hasn’t always felt that way. It can be tough to play under the microscope when things don’t go well.

“It becomes more of a wanted destination if you win, plain and simple,” said Nazem Kadri, who endured some down years as a Leaf.

Head coach Mike Babcock agrees that winning helps and is also quick to point out the potential off-ice benefits for players.

“Wendel (Clark) was in our office yesterday and he was just talking about his life after hockey and how it would be if he had retired in some of the other markets versus retiring in this area. I mean, he’s got a job every day if he wants it,” Babcock said. “The opportunities because you’re in a hockey mecca are unbelievable.”

Clark, whose No. 17 hangs in the rafters at the Air Canada Centre, still works for the team as a community representative.

Performance meets performance. We are thrilled to announce Auston Matthews @AM34 joining Policaro Group as a Brand Ambassador. pic.twitter.com/4gYWcMA0yP — Porsche Oakville (@PorscheOakville) January 29, 2018

Matthews is more at ease as a second-year NHLer and not afraid to express himself when he sees fit. There was the goal-signal celebration after a controversial call last week, which he then carried over to the all-star game with some help from Jack Eichel.

“Sarcastic,” said Kadri when asked what stands out about Matthews’ sense of humour.

And that is coming out more and more.

“It comes with comfort and experience,” said Kadri. “I think he understands what needs to be said and what doesn’t. He’s a mature kid for his age and usually he makes the right decisions.”

The change in Matthews is subtle, but it’s there.

“He hasn’t really changed personality-wise or anything like that,” noted James van Riemsdyk, “but he’s probably more confident in his place within the team and within the league and that’s good for us, because the more confident he is, the better he’ll play.”

It’s not always this easy. A second overall pick in 2007, van Riemsdyk admits he didn’t feel comfortable in the NHL until after getting traded to Toronto and getting more responsibilities on the ice in his fourth season.

“I got a chance to spread my wings when I came to Toronto,” he said. “I’m grateful for that opportunity. The more and more games you play and the longer you’re around, the more confident you are and the more you’re kind of (feeling) yourself.”

Which teammates would Matthews like to see try some of the events at the all-star skills competition?

“I would like to see Kappy do the fastest skater competition,” Matthews said referring to flying Finn Kasperi Kapanen. “He’d be up there with those guys. I’d like to see Jake (Gardiner) do the (puck-control) relay, flipping pucks around and using his edges and everything. I think he’d be pretty good, too.”

“I’d like to see Mitch (Marner) do the puck control,” said van Riemsdyk. “He’s got such good edges, he’d be fun to watch in that.”

While the skills competition is just for fun for most players, it can actually make a difference in careers.

“That’s how I got myself on the power play one year in Philly,” van Riemsdyk said with a chuckle. “We did a team skills competition. I did the hardest shot and shot one right around 100 (mph) and then I got to play on the weak side of the power play so I could hopefully shoot a couple.”

Who has the hardest shot on the Leafs right now?

“Probably Patrick Marleau,” said van Riemsdyk. “He rips it pretty good even with the two-piece (stick). You guys saw that slap shot he had the other day, it was pretty good.”

JvR prefers old playoff format

The Leafs are safely ensconced in third place in the Atlantic Division with a 15-point cushion on a playoff spot heading into Tuesday’s games. But Toronto will need a big-time surge to catch second-place Boston. The Leafs trails the Bruins by five points and have played four more games.

With the current playoff format, there doesn't seem to be much on the line for the Leafs in the rest of the regular season.

“I don’t like when it gets too locked in,” said van Riemsdyk when asked about the current system. “It’s something different and there’s some different benefits to it ... but the way it used to be seemed pretty good and it created some different rivalries. I know when I played in Philly we played Boston a few years in the playoffs and we weren’t in the same division, but those were always fun games and kind of amped things up between those two teams … I like the old format (with the conference seeded one through eight), for sure.”

Babcock praises work ethic

During the last two days of practice, Babcock has stuck with the forward lines from the recent road trip through Chicago and Dallas. During those games, Marner jumped up to play with Marleau and Kadri while Leo Komarov dropped to the fourth line.

Kadri and Marner seemed to have instant chemistry, with the shifty winger helping Kadri pick up his first even-strength goal since November. But more than chemistry on any one line, Babcock liked the way the team, as a whole, applied itself against the Stars.

“The lines (are) fine, but I like the work ethic,” he said. ”I like the speed of the team, I like the way we got after it instead of standing around watching it. So, we’ve talked a lot about it here: Each year you have to find a way to play for your group to be successful. We think we know how you’re supposed to play, now we’ve got to do it, and you’ve got to do it every day. And it’s hard. It takes work.

“Is it worth it in the end? Well, if you learn to play right you might have to cancel a couple camping trips in the spring or something; you could actually go a little bit later. I don’t know what’s the bad deal about playing better and playing harder.”

Zaitsev trending towa​rd return

Nikita Zaitsev was a full participant in practice for a second straight day and was once again paired with Travis Dermott. A decision on the Russian’s status for Wednesday’s game against the Islanders will be made after Wednesday’s morning skate.

Morgan Rielly (arm) once again skated on his own before practice, but did not join the main group. He is expected to miss a fifth straight game. ​

Lines at Tuesday’s practice:

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Komarov-Moore-Kapanen

Leivo, Martin

Defencemen

Gardiner-Hainsey

Dermott-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Polak, Soshnikov

Goaltenders

Andersen

McElhinney

Power-play units at Tuesday’s practice:

Gardiner

Marner-Kadri-Bozak

van Riemsdyk

Carrick

Matthews-Brown-Nylander

Marleau ​​