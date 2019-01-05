The NHL has announced the head coaches for all four teams that will take part at the All-Star Game later this month.

Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning will coach the Atlantic Division. Paul Maurice of the Winnipeg Jets will lead the Central Division, Todd Reirden of the Washington Capitals will serve as bench boss of the Metropolitan Division and Bill Peters of the Calgary Flames will run things for the Pacific Division.

Under the All-Star selection process, the head coach of the team with the highest points percentage (points earned divided by total possible points) in each of the four divisions through games of Saturday, Jan. 5 - the halfway point of the regular season - will guide the respective All-Star rosters.

The All-Star game takes place on Jan. 26 at SAP Center in San Jose.