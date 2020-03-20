The Dallas Mavericks announced today that owner Mark Cuban and players Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell have teamed up with the team’s foundation to donate $500,000 to support childcare for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response effort.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Mark Cuban, Luka Dončić and Dwight Powell have teamed up with the Dallas Mavericks Foundation to donate $500,000 to support childcare for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response effort during this unprecedented time. pic.twitter.com/6yBsKCs7f5 — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 20, 2020

The funds will be allocated to support the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital.

"We can’t thank our healthcare workers enough for putting their patients’ well-being before their own," said Cuban. "I am thankful to Luka and Dwight as we partner up to support healthcare workers who are doing everything they can to keep our community healthy."

"We are deeply grateful to the entire Dallas Mavericks organization, and especially to Mark, Dwight and Luka, for their incredible generosity in providing emergency childcare funding benefitting the frontline healthcare workers of UT Southwestern and Parkland," said Daniel K. Podolsky, MD, president of UT Southwestern. "This will alleviate a tremendous burden faced by so many nurses, physicians, lab technicians and other care team member working nonstop on our COVID-19 response. Having support for childcare will be one less thing they have to worry about."

Other pro athletes have stepped up to donate money to their communities. Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman has donated $125,000 split between the Atlanta Food Bank, Giving Kitchen and the Salvation Army. Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves is donating $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to help provide testing for COVID-19.

Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, is donating $500,000 to various causes including ones in Utah, Oklahoma City and his native France.