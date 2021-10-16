Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer told reporters Saturday afternoon that forward Max Pacioretty will be out week-to-week with a fracture in his lower-body.

Updates from Pete DeBoer:



- Max Pacioretty is out week-to-week

- Mark Stone is out day-to-day and is being evaluated

- Nicolas Roy, Brett Howden and Will Carrier are skating and hope to be back in practice Monday

- Mattias Janmark remains in COVID-19 protocol #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 16, 2021

Pacioretty suffered the injury during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

"Blocked an innocent looking shot. Just one of those things," DeBoer said.

Meanwhile, Mark Stone is out day-to-day and is being evaluated with an undisclosed injury.

Nicolas Roy, Brett Howden and William Carrier are skating and hope to be back in practice on Monday, while Mattias Janmark remains in COVID-19 protocol.

The Golden Knights will be back in action on Wednesday when they take on the St. Louis Blues.