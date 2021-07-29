The Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals are about to pull off a blockbuster.

BREAKING: The Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire star right-hander Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a massive prospect haul, sources tell ESPN. The blockbuster of blockbusters is going to happen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire starter Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner from the Nationals.

Once the deal is completed, catching prospect Keibert Ruiz, right-hander Josiah Gray and two mid-range prospects are expected to head back to Washington.

Earlier in the day, multiple reports indicated Scherzer was close to being traded to the San Diego Padres, but no deal was agreed to.

Scherzer is in the final year of a seven-year, $210 million contract and is scheduled to hit the open market after the season.

The 37-year-old is 7-4 in 18 starts for the Nationals so far this season with an 2.83 ERA. He also pitched Thursday afternoon, leading the Nationals to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies by allowing one run in six innings.

He was named to the All-Star Team for the eighth time in his career earlier this season and sixth since signing the megadeal with the Nats following the 2014 campaign.

Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, a three-time strikeout king and has led the league in wins four different times. Nicknamed Mad Max, Scherzer spent the first two seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks before heading to the Detroit Tigers as part of a three-team trade.

The St. Louis native made his big-league debut with the D-Backs all the way back in August of 2008.

Turner, 28, is hitting .322 with 18 home runs and 49 RBI in 96 games so far this season for the Nats.

The Nationals (47-54 entering play Thursday night) sent closer Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier Thursday.