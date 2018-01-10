The Edmonton Oilers suffered their seventh defeat in the team's past eight games with a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

The Oilers haven't scored more than one goal in a game (excluding shootouts) since Dec. 29, though they appeared to tie Tuesday's game at 2-2 late in the third period. Mark Letestu backhanded a puck in front in the Predators net past Pekka Rinne for his first point in 10 games with five minutes remaining in the game.

However, the play was challenged by Predators head coach Peter Laviolette for offside and it was determined Jujhar Khaira's left skate was off the ice in the neutral zone and he therefore entered the Predators zone ahead of puck-carrier Ryan Strome.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who scored his first goal since Dec. 23 on Tuesday, said he would like to see the NHL remove offside challenges.

"Ultimately, I feel that they should just take the rule out," McDavid said. "I think the number of calls that are a millimeter offside 45 seconds before the play, it doesn't have very much of an effect on the goal itself. I think the fans want to see offense and if that's going to hold back offense, it's very frustrating. It's very hard to sit here and question the rule right now because it's obviously a little sensitive with it going against us, but I think it is something that I hope they take out."

NHL GMs tackled this last March at GM meetings but couldn't find consensus on the skate off the ice, over the blue-line, even though I remember league hockey ops was pushing for change on that particular play (skate off the ice over blue-line)... https://t.co/JONTXiPxsi — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 10, 2018

Rinne credited Predators video coach Lawrence Guy for spotting Khaira's back skate leaving the ice, admitting it was a subtle difference.

"Lawrence, that guy he must have a surgeon's eyes," Rinne said. "He sees when the skate blade is up. He doesn't get enough credit. He's the hardest-working guy in this organization."

The Coach's Challenge has been in place in the NHL since 2015. This season, the league implemented a two-minute penalty for delay of game after failed offside challenges.