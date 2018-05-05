As part of TSN's extensive coverage of the 2018 World Hockey Championship, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger sits down with some of the game's prominent personalities in Denmark, discussing the hot topics of the day.

In this edition of 'Dreger Cafe,' Darren goes one-on-one with Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

Here are a few topics that stood out.

On if he wants the NHL to return to the Olympics:

I think everyone is (advocating for a return). I think everyone should be too. The NHL should be at the Olympics. Not to say that the Olympics weren’t a success this year because I think they were – I followed it a little bit and it seemed like it was a good event – but I think the Olympics is about best-on-best and hockey should be no different.

On winning the Hart Trophy vs. the Ted Lindsay Award:

You don’t want to take anything away from the Hart and take anything away from the media but to have your opponents and teammates and guys that you go up against every night, for them to vote and give you that respect or think of you on that level, it’s very special. Last year when I won it, it was such a nice feeling knowing that these are the guys you go to war with and they’re sitting back and saying, ‘you’re the best player this year.’ It really does mean a lot.

On last season:

It was so disappointing. To come in with all those expectations and not even be in the playoffs, it was obviously so disappointing. To have the year go that way, and how disappointed the fans were, it just seemed like everything was going wrong. It was a long year, it was a difficult year but I think everyone learned something. I think we can learn from it and grow and make sure it never happens again.