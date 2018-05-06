Team Canada head coach Bill Peters said after Sunday's win over Korea that goaltender Curtis McElhinney will start Monday against Denmark. If Frederik Andersen gets the start for Denmark, it will be a battle between the two Toronto Maple Leaf goaltenders.

McElhinney made 22 saves to pick up a shutout in a 10-0 win. Canada's other goaltender, Darcy Kuemper, allowed four goals on 22 shots against the United States in an eventual 5-4 shootout loss.

By going back to back with McElhinney Sunday and Monday, Peters adjusts the rotation so the Finland game would be McElhinney’s next weekend, with Keumper potentially playing against Norway Thursday, Rishaug tweeted.

Canada sits at 1-1 through the first two games of the World Hockey Championship.