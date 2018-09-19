It doesn't sound as if the New Jersey Devils and restricted free agent forward Miles Wood are close on a new contract according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Doesn’t sound as if NJ and RFA F Miles Wood are close at all on a new contract. Hearing there’s been virtually no dialogue lately. That, of course, can change with one phone call but as of this moment, that appears to be the case. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 19, 2018

"Hearing there's been virtually no dialogue lately. That, of course, can change with one phone call but as of this moment, that appears to be the case," McKenzie tweeted Wednesday morning.

Wood is one of fiour RFAs still without a deal as of mid-day Wednesday, joining Nick Ritchie (ANA), William Nylander (TOR) and Shea Theodore (VGK). Sam Reinhart and the Buffalo Sabres agreed to a two-year, $7.3 million deal earlier in the day.

"Miles wants to be there," his agent Peter Fish told NJ Advance Media via phone on Saturday. "He thinks this is a really great group of guys, and as long as everyone is healthy and does their part, they've got a chance to compete with anybody. So he wants to be there."

Devils general manager Ray Shero said last week there hasn't been much dialogue between the two sides.

NJ.com reports that Wood will continue to train with his personal coaches in Massachusetts until a deal is reached, upon which he will be able to report to Devils camp.

Wood was fourth on the Devils in goals last season with 19. He added 13 assists to give him 32 points on the year, which ranked sixth on the team. The 23-year-old was selected in the fourth round (No. 100 overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft and played collegiately at Boston College.

The Devils will continue the pre-season when they take on the New York Islanders Thursday.