TORONTO — As soon as Billy McKinney realized his Blue Jays teammates were freezing him out, he figured he'd celebrate enough for everyone in the dugout.

McKinney walked up and down Toronto's bench, giving out imaginary high fives and tipping his own cap as the rest of the Blue Jays gave him the silent treatment after his first Major League home run. After a solid 30 seconds of the cold shoulder, he was mobbed by everyone in the dugout and Toronto went on to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Tuesday night.

"I think I've seen a video of somebody doing it before, so I thought I'd try it," said McKinney of his pantomime routine. "I don't know if I was any good at it, but I tried to make a go of it."

McKinney's solo shot came in the fifth inning after Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales also had homers. McKinney had an RBI single earlier in the night, driving in a total of three runs in front of 25,855 fans at Rogers Centre.

The 23-year-old McKinney played his first game with the Blue Jays on Saturday after starting his rookie season with the New York Yankees. He was traded to Toronto along with Brandon Drury on July 26 in exchange for starting pitcher J.A. Happ.

Manager John Gibbons feels that McKinney has immediately clicked with his new teammates in Toronto, making some harmless fun like no selling his first home run possible.

"He's one of those guys that naturally fits in," said Gibbons. "You can just tell he's a good team guy. That's kind of what they do these days, just give you the silent treatment."

McKinney doesn't regret being traded away from the post-season contender Yankees because he'll have more opportunities to play with the Blue Jays, especially as the franchise rebuilds after a disappointing 2018 season.

"I'm excited, the guys on the team are great," said McKinney. "I'm looking forward to the new journey and I'm thankful for the Blue Jays bringing me on board. I'm definitely excited to be here."

Aledmys Diaz had a solo blast of his own in the second inning as Toronto (57-69) won back-to-back games. Sam Gaviglio (3-6) had a solid outing, lasting seven innings, striking out seven while allowing six hits and two runs for the win. Jake Petricka and Justin Shafer each worked an inning of relief.

Cedric Mullins replied with a solo shot of his own, but it was not nearly enough for Baltimore (37-89).

Dylan Bundy (7-12) gave up seven runs on 10 hits in just four innings of work. Ryan Meisinger allowed one run in his inning of relief, while Tanner Scott and Cody Carroll combined for three scoreless innings out of the Orioles' bullpen.

Curtis Granderson led off the first with a double for Toronto, and three batters later Morales hit a bouncing single into right field for the first run of the game.

A series of singles in the second inning loaded the bases for the Orioles, with a single to centre field by Caleb Joseph cashing in Adam Jones to tie it 1-1.

Diaz put the ball over the outfield fence, just out of reach for left-fielder John Andreoli, to re-establish the Blue Jays' lead in the bottom of the inning.

McKinney added to that lead in the fourth, stroking a single to right field that drove in Morales and Kevin Pillar. McKinney scored later in the inning when Orioles third baseman Renato Nunez misplayed Luke Maile's hit for an error, allowing Toronto's catcher to safely reach base.

Mullins answered with a solo shot over the right-field fence in the next inning to cut the Blue Jays' lead to 5-2.

Smoak crushed the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was his 19th of the season. In the next at bat, Morales hit his 17th homer of the season, chasing Bundy from the game and making it 7-2.

"We swung the bat and the ball was flying tonight, no doubt," said Gibbons. "But that's how we win, we hit homers."

That brought Meisinger out of the bullpen. He induced a Pillar groundout, but in the next at bat McKinney took a 3-2 pitch over the centre-field wall for his first Major League home run.

___

