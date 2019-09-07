Wilder Jr.: 'I want to be an Argo...I fit in with this team'

OTTAWA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Toronto Argonauts downed the Ottawa Redblacks 46-17 on Saturday for their first road win since 2017.

Bethel-Thompson completed 26-of-39 passes for 411 yards as Toronto (2-9) had more than 30 points for the first time all season and scored its first rushing touchdown of the year.

Quarterback Jonathon Jennings was 32 for 41 for 320 yards with one TD and one interception as the Redblacks (3-8) lost their fourth straight and eighth of their past nine.

The Argos took full control in the fourth quarter as James Wilder Jr. had three touchdowns, one a result of a fumble by Mossis Madu at Ottawa's 13 late in the game.

Looking for any way to close the gap Lewis Ward attempted a 52-yard field goal that went wide and Toronto conceded the single.

Ottawa had a rough start to the second half as Brad Sinopoli fumbled the ball at Ottawa's 47 and it was returned by Qudarius Ford for a touchdown to give the visitors a 25-13 lead.

Midway through the third quarter the Redblacks got down to Toronto's 25-yard line, but settled for a 42-yard field goal to trail 25-16 after three quarters.

The Argos led 18-13 at the half in an opening stretch that featured a number of miscues by both teams.

The second quarter started with a Jennings pass getting picked off in the end zone.

Argos kicker Ronnie Pfeffer missed a 39-yard field goal and Ottawa conceded the single on the play.

Toronto took an 18-11 lead as Rodney Smith took in a 24-yard TD pass. Ottawa had a great chance to knot things back up, but a wide-open Mossis Madu was unable to handle a pass in the endzone, forcing the Redblacks to settle for a 16-yard field goal.

Ottawa opened the game with its first opening drive TD of the season as Jennings connected with Sinopoli to take a 7-0 lead.

The teams each scored a field goal and with its first rushing TD of the season, as Derel Walker had a one-yard run, the Argos tied the game 10-10.

Ottawa suffered a tough loss when safety Antoine Pruneau left the game late in the first quarter and was seen on the sidelines with a boot on his right leg and using crutches.