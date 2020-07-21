The Memphis Grizzlies will restart their season in Orlando, but Justise Winslow won't be part of it.

The 24-year-old forward tweeted on Tuesday that he picked up a hip injury during a scrimmage on Monday night that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Last night during a scrimmage, I experienced a contact injury in my hip that unfortunately will keep me out until next season. I was excited to join my brothers on the court & will be supporting them throughout. I’m focused on coming back 100% towards a full recovery. 🤞🏾🐻💙 pic.twitter.com/s4ds2CNSNC — Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) July 21, 2020

Winslow has yet to play for the Grizzlies since being acquired in a trade that saw the rights to Andre Iguodala head to the Miami Heat in February.

The Houston native was limited to just 11 games this season, sidelined with a back injury. He last played in January for the Heat.

Winslow was in his fifth NBA season after being taken with the 10th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft out of Duke.