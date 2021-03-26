1h ago
Grizzlies waive centre Dieng
The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Friday that they had waived centre Gorgui Dieng. The 31-year-old Dieng was in his second season with the team.
TSN.ca Staff
The @memgrizz today announced the team waived center Gorgui Dieng. Press release below. pic.twitter.com/TJ4lbe6bao— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 26, 2021
The 31-year-old Dieng was in his second season with the team.
A native of Kebemer, Senegal, Dieng appeared in 22 games for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 7.9 points on .519 shooting, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists over 16.9 minutes a night.
Originally taken with the 21st overall selection of the 2013 NBA Draft out of Louisville by the Utah Jazz, Dieng spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Dieng won an NCAA title with the Cardinals in 2013.