The Memphis Grizzlies are turning to the team with the NBA's best record this past season for its new coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins will be named the 14th head coach in franchise history.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins as the franchise’s next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 11, 2019

Jenkins succeeds J.B. Bickerstaff who was fired in May after nearly two years on the job.

He joined the Bucks staff following Mike Budenholzer from Atlanta where he coached for five seasons. Prior to joining the Hawks, Jenkins served as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs' G-League affiliate Austin Toros.

Among others interviewed for the vacancy included Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

The Grizzlies own the No. 2 pick in this month's NBA Draft.