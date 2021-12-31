As the Miami Dolphins stand on the precipice of their first playoff appearance in four seasons, the team will be forced to get there without Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The team placed the veteran quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, leaving rookie Tua Tagovailoa to start in the team's Week 17 game at the Buffalo Bills. In a corresponding move, QB Jake Rudock has been signed from the team's practice squad.

The fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Tagovailoa will make his ninth start of the season. In nine games this year, the Ewa Beach, HI native has thrown for 1,453 yards on 151-for-232 passing with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Tagovailoa has rushed for another three TDs.

The playoff scenarios for the Dolphins are relatively straightforward. Beat the AFC East champion Bills and they're in or, failing that, hope that any one of the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens or Indianapolis Colts loses, which would also earn the team their first berth since 2016.

The Bills (12-3) and Dolphins (10-5) already met in Week 2 in Miami when the Bills emerged as 31-28 victors. Fitzpatrick threw for 328 yards and two TDs in the loss.