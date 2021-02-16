Jason Sanders has himself a new deal.

The Miami Dolphins have signed the All-Pro kicker to a five-year year extension that takes the 25-year-old through 2026.

Here to stay 💪



We have signed K Jason Sanders to a contract extension through the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/Wvn0eEaY9G — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 16, 2021

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $22 million and comes with $10 million in guarantees.

Miami Dolphins are signing kicker Jason Sanders to a five-year, $22 million extension that includes $10 million guaranteed and ties him to the Dolphins through the 2026 season, per source. Sanders is one of the league’s top kickers and now will be paid like it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2021

For his three-year career, Sanders has converted 77 of his 89 field-goal attempts (86.5 per cent completion).

In 2020, the New Mexico product's 36 field goals were second-most in the NFL and second-most in team history (for a single season).

The native of Orange, CA was a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.