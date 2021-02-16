1h ago
Dolphins sign Sanders to 5-year extension
Jason Sanders has himself a new deal. The Miami Dolphins have signed the All-Pro kicker to a five-year year extension that takes the 25-year-old through 2026.
TSN.ca Staff
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $22 million and comes with $10 million in guarantees.
For his three-year career, Sanders has converted 77 of his 89 field-goal attempts (86.5 per cent completion).
In 2020, the New Mexico product's 36 field goals were second-most in the NFL and second-most in team history (for a single season).
The native of Orange, CA was a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.