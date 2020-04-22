Anaheim Ducks defenceman Michael Del Zotto says the players who are able to skate in Sweden while the NHL is paused will have a huge advantage should the 2019-20 season resume.

"I didn’t know the skating side, so now they’re going to have an even bigger advantage," Del Zotto said Wednesday on First Up with Matt Cauz, Carlo Colaiacovo and Aaron Korolnek.

Del Zotto was responding to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger’s report in Tuesday’s Insider Trading that players are permitted to skate in Sweden and that players in North America may not be keen on the idea of their Swedish counterparts having a competitive advantage.

In addition to skating, Del Zotto is concerned with some of the fitness advantages that players in Sweden will have when or if the season resumes.

"Take the skating away from it, there are a lot of guys who are in a tough spot," Del Zotto said. "[There are] guys in small condos where you don’t have much to work with. Yeah, you can do some bodyweight stuff, cardio stuff, but none of that translates to on the ice.

The NHL season went on pause on Mar. 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the season does resume, Del Zotto fears injuries will be a major issue.

"There’s going to be a lot of injuries, but there’s going to be some guys where their contracts are up and going into next year where some guys careers may be in jeopardy," Del Zotto said. "It’s a scary thing to think about, let alone talk about."