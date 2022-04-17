Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta will have a hearing on Monday for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, NHL Player Safety announced Sunday.

The incident happened in the third period of Saturday's matchup, an 8-4 Washington win, when Pezzetta delivered an elbow up high on Oshie along the boards. Pezzetta was assessed a minor penalty on the play.

The 24-year-old played 7:56 of ice time Saturday night and did not record a goal or an assist. He has five goals and three assists in 47 games with the Habs this season.

Oshie had one goal in 18:50 of ice time, giving him 10 on the season to go along with 13 assists in 37 games.

 