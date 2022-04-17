Habs' Pezzetta to have hearing for hit on Oshie

Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta will have a hearing on Monday for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, NHL Player Safety announced Sunday.

Montreal’s Michael Pezzetta will have a hearing tomorrow for an Illegal Check to the Head on Washington’s T.J. Oshie. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 17, 2022

The incident happened in the third period of Saturday's matchup, an 8-4 Washington win, when Pezzetta delivered an elbow up high on Oshie along the boards. Pezzetta was assessed a minor penalty on the play.

The 24-year-old played 7:56 of ice time Saturday night and did not record a goal or an assist. He has five goals and three assists in 47 games with the Habs this season.

Oshie had one goal in 18:50 of ice time, giving him 10 on the season to go along with 13 assists in 37 games.