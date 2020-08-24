Michigan head coach Juwan Howard issued a statement on Monday denying reports that he had interest in pursuing an NBA opportunity.

"There was a report of my name as a potential candidate for NBA coaching opportunities," Howard wrote in a statement. "While I am flattered and know that it will likely happen again, I am not exploring, seeking or listening. I am the head coach of the University of Michigan!"

Howard, 47, was a member of the Wolverines' fabled "Fab Five" squad of the early '90s alongside Chris Webber, Jalen Rosen, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. He returned to his alma mater as head coach on a five-year deal after six seasons as an assistant with the Miami Heat.

Howard says his focus remains on a Wolverines team that he led to a 19-12 record last season.

"I am blessed to be working with the greatest university in the world," Howard wrote. "I am blessed to be guiding a group of wonderful young men. We have goals, dreams and championships to win. This is where my focus is. Go Blue!"

A native of Chicago, Howard played 1,208 career NBA games over 19 seasons with the Washington Bullets/Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Bobcats, Portland Trail Blazers and Heat, with whom he won NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.