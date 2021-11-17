Jim Harbaugh's days as the highest-paid coach in the state of Michigan appear to be numbered.

The Detroit Free Press's Chris Solari and David Jesse report Michigan State and head coach Mel Tucker are working on a 10-year extension that will pay him $95 million.

The deal would make Tucker the top paid coach in the Big Ten and put him behind only Alabama's Nick Saban, who earns $9.753 million per season.

Tucker's current deal pays him $5.632 million per season, fourth among Big Ten coaches.

Tucker, 49, is in his second season with the Spartans, having come over from Colorado.

After a 2-5 first season, Tucker has the Spartans fighting for a College Football Playoff spot this year. Currently ranked at No. 7 in the latest CFP rankings, the team sits at 9-1 (6-1 in conference) with a key matchup at No. 5 Ohio State set for Saturday.

A native of Cleveland, Tucker has vast experience at both the college and pro levels, having previously spent time with Alabama, Georgia and OSU, as well as serving as Chicago Bears defensive coordinator and the interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012.