Freddy Galvis is heading back to the National League.

The 29-year-old middle infielder has been claimed on waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays by the Cincinnati Reds.

Can confirm Cincinnati Reds have claimed shortstop Freddy Galvis, per source. @ShiDavidi first on the news. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 12, 2019

The native of Punto Fijo, Venezuela spent the first seven seasons of his career in the Senior Circuit with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres.

Signed as a free agent this past offseason by the Jays on a one-year, $4 million deal.

In 115 games this season with the Jays, Galvis was hitting .267 with 18 home runs and 54 runs batted in with an OPS of .743, the highest of his career. Galvis needs two homers to match a career-high of 20 set in 2016.

Galvis joins a Reds infield that has Jose Peraza starting at second and Jose Iglesias starting at shortstop.