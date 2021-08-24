1h ago
Report: Bucks, Budenholzer agree to extension
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, head coach Mike Budenholzer has agreed to a three-year contract extension after Milwaukee won their first NBA title in 50 years.
Mike Budenholzer is sticking around in Milwaukee.
After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the franchise’s first NBA championship in 50 years, coach Mike Budenholzer has agreed on a three-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2021
