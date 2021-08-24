Mike Budenholzer is sticking around in Milwaukee.

After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the franchise’s first NBA championship in 50 years, coach Mike Budenholzer has agreed on a three-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2021

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the head coach has agreed to a three-year contract extension after Milwaukee won their first NBA title in 50 years.

More to come.