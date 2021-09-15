Waddell says Kotkaniemi offer sheet was 'not about revenge' for Aho offer sheet

The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Wednesday that the team has hired Michael Futa as Senior Consultant to the General Manager.

"Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our front office," said President and General Manager Don Waddell in a statement. "He knows what it takes to build a championship-caliber team, and we're excited to add him to our organization."

Futa, 53, has worked in the NHL for 13 seasons, serving various roles for the Los Angeles Kings from 2007-20. He began as the Kings' co-director of amateur scouting from 2007-14 before being promoted to vice president of hockey operations and director of player personnel in May 2014.

After serving in those roles for three seasons, he was again promoted to assistant general manager in April 2017. During his tenure with Los Angeles, Futa helped build the Kings' 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup-winning rosters.

Before joining the Kings, Futa spent 10 seasons in the Ontario Hockey League as general manager of the Owen Sound Attack from 2002-07, assistant coach and assistant general manager of the Oshawa Generals from 1999-01 and coaching the Toronto St. Michael's Majors from 1997-00.