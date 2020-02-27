Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka will make his spring debut Friday against the New York Yankees after missing his first scheduled start because of a groin injury, manager Brian Snitker confirmed.

Snit confirmed Soroka will start Friday’s home game against the Yankees. Wilson will start the other game that day in Clearwater. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) February 26, 2020

The Canadian tweaked his groin while throwing batting practice last week but is expected to be full steam ahead from here on out barring any setbacks.

The 22-year-old was fabulous in 29 starts as a rookie last season, going 13-4 with an earned run average of 2.68 and a WHIP of 1.11.

The Braves will begin their regular season on March 26 in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.