ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout hit a two-run home run, Albert Pujols had four RBIs and the Los Angeles Angels followed up a no-hitter with a 9-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Kole Calhoun also homered and David Fletcher added two RBIs for the Angels, who have won their first two home games since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who would have turned 28 Saturday.

Before the game, the Angels placed the ball from the final out of their combined no-hitter on Friday in Skaggs' locker.

Angels reliever Noe Ramirez used his hat to catch Trout's 30th home run of the season, a 409-foot shot into the bullpen in left field in the third inning that pushed the lead to 5-0. Trout broke his own team record for fewest games needed to hit 30 homers, reaching the mark in 93 games, compared to the 98 games he needed in 2015.

Matt Harvey (3-4) gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings after being activated off the injured list earlier on Saturday. Harvey had not started since May 23 against Minnesota because of a back strain.

Wade LeBlanc (5-3) allowed six runs on 10 hits in four innings to end a stretch of eight consecutive appearances without taking the loss.

Pujols got the Angels on the board in the second inning with a ground ball through the gap at first that scored Andrelton Simmons. Calhoun followed with his 20th homer of the season, a line drive to centre field that made it 2-0.

The Mariners got in gear in the sixth inning, when Mallex Smith tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by J.P. Crawford, cutting the deficit to 6-1. Tim Beckham had an RBI single to centre in the seventh to make it 6-2.

Pujols hit a three-run shot in the seventh inning. It was his 647th homer and moved him within three of Willie Mays for fifth place on the career list.

ROSTER MOVE

The Angels designated OF Jarrett Parker for assignment, with Harvey coming off the injured list. Parker went 0 for 12 with three walks in five games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Braden Bishop has been cleared to resume physical activity after undergoing surgery to repair a lacerated spleen on June 5. "He's probably a long ways away from game action, but he'll start doing real workouts and stuff like that," manager Scott Servais said. ... INF Ryon Healy (back) has resumed baseball activities. Healy has not played since May 20 because of spinal stenosis.

Angels: RHP JC Ramírez (elbow) will make at least one more start at Triple-A Salt Lake, manager Brad Ausmus said. Ramírez had Tommy John surgery in April 2018. ... RHP Keynan Middleton (elbow) will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A on Monday. Middleton had Tommy John surgery in May 2018.

UP NEXT

Mariners LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 4.94 ERA) has allowed at least four earned runs in each of his three starts against the Angels, giving up six runs in 3 1/3 innings during a 12-3 loss in Anaheim on June 8. The Angels are looking for LHP José Suarez (2-1, 5.40) to bounce back after going just 3 1/3 innings at Houston on Sunday, his shortest outing in six starts.

