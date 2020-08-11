ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early five-run deficit to snap Oakland's nine-game winning streak with a 10-9 victory Monday night.

Trout's solo drive off Yusmeiro Petit (1-1) in the eighth helped the Angels stop a three-game skid. It was the 20th multi-homer game of Trout's career, which tied Tim Salmon and Vladimir Guerrero for the franchise record.

Slumping newcomer Anthony Rendon also homered for the Angels.

Los Angeles trailed 9-4 in the fourth when Trout began the rally with a two-run drive into the Angels' bullpen in left field. Shohei Ohtani had an RBI double in the inning to bring them to 9-7 and then tied it with a two-run homer to centre in the sixth.

The Angels' bullpen, which has struggled this season, allowed only two hits over the final five innings.

Noe Ramirez, Keynan Middleton, Felix Peña (1-0) and Ty Buttrey held Oakland scoreless. Buttrey earned his second save.

Matt Chapman homered twice and tied a career high with six RBIs for AL West-leading Oakland.

After the Angels got three runs in the first, Chapman put Oakland on the board as he lined Julio Teheran's fastball over the wall in left-centre leading off the second. Chapman gave Oakland a 5-3 lead an inning later with a two-run drive to centre for the fifth multi-homer game of his career.

Chapman's bases-loaded triple in the fourth extended the Athletics' lead to 8-4. But after Chapman scored when Mark Canha's shallow fly to left popped out of Justin Upton's glove, the A's managed only two hits over the final five innings.

FOR STARTERS

Teheran retired the side in the first but ran into problems after that. The right-hander went only two-plus innings and allowed five runs on five hits.

Oakland's Sean Manaea also ran into early problems. The left-hander went 2 2/3 innings and was charged with four runs on seven hits.

RENDON'S MILESTONE

Rendon had two hits to reach 1,000 for his career. The Angels' third baseman — who signed a seven-year, $245 million contract during the off-season — reached the milestone in the sixth inning with a line-drive single to centre.

Rendon came into the game in an 0-for-21 slide but quickly snapped that with a two-run drive to left to extend Los Angeles' lead to 3-0 in the first.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: SS Andrelton Simmons (ankle) took batting practice and did some running before the game. Manager Joe Maddon said Simmons is getting closer to returning but didn't have a definitive timetable. ... LHP Jose Suarez was taken off the injured list due to an undisclosed injury and optioned to the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Oakland RHP Mike Fiers (1-0, 5.63 ERA) has won his past two starts at Angel Stadium. He will be opposed by right-hander Dylan Bundy (2-1, 2.08), who threw the Angels' first complete game since 2018 last Wednesday at Seattle.

