Sergachev to have hearing for hit on Marner

Tavares on Sergachev's hit on Marner: 'We want that stuff out of the game'

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev will have a hearing on Friday for his hit to the head of Mitch Marner during Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Since Sergachev was not offered an in-person hearing by the league’s department of player safety, the maximum suspension he can face is five games.

Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev will have a hearing today for an Illegal Check to the Head on Toronto’s Mitchell Marner. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 5, 2021

Sergachev was given a minor penalty near the end of the first period of Friday night’s game. Marner was not injured on the play.

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares voiced displeasure about the hit after the game.

“I thought Mitchy was pretty exposed, no chance to really protect himself or see it coming,” said Tavares. “Just didn’t like it at all – hit him right in the head.

“We want that stuff out of our game, [a suspension] certainly should at least be talked about.”