Mikko Koskinen is headed back to Europe.

The Edmonton Oilers goaltender, who was scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency next month, has signed a two-year contract with Switzerland's HC Lugano. 

The 33-year-old posted a 27-12-4 record with a 3.10 goals-against average and .903 save percentage over 45 games during the regular season with the Oilers. The native of Finland appeared in three playoff games, posting an 0-2 record with a .897 save percentage and a 4.02 GAA.

Koskinen joined the Oilers in 2018 after spending the previous five seasons in the KHL. He signed a three-year, $13.5 million extension just three months into his first season with the team.

In 164 games with Edmonton, Koskinen posted a 83-59-13 record with a .907 save percentage and a 2.98 GAA.

A second-round pick of the Islanders in 2009, Koskinen made his NHL debut with New York in 2010-11, appearing in four games before returning to Europe. 