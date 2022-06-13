'I don't think we have a number one': Oilers unsure of goalie situation ahead of offseason

Mikko Koskinen is headed back to Europe.

The Edmonton Oilers goaltender, who was scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency next month, has signed a two-year contract with Switzerland's HC Lugano.

✍️ Definita l’identità del quinto straniero dopo Arcobello, Carr, Josephs e Kaski.



La società bianconera ha sottoscritto un contratto valido per i prossimi due campionati con il portiere Mikko Koskinen.#NonMollareMai #LVGA #NumdaLugan https://t.co/slhEaq6rvm — Hockey Club Lugano (@OfficialHCL) June 13, 2022

The 33-year-old posted a 27-12-4 record with a 3.10 goals-against average and .903 save percentage over 45 games during the regular season with the Oilers. The native of Finland appeared in three playoff games, posting an 0-2 record with a .897 save percentage and a 4.02 GAA.

Koskinen joined the Oilers in 2018 after spending the previous five seasons in the KHL. He signed a three-year, $13.5 million extension just three months into his first season with the team.

In 164 games with Edmonton, Koskinen posted a 83-59-13 record with a .907 save percentage and a 2.98 GAA.

A second-round pick of the Islanders in 2009, Koskinen made his NHL debut with New York in 2010-11, appearing in four games before returning to Europe.