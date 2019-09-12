The Milwaukee Brewers got some good news Thursday on injured star Christian Yelich. No, he won't be back this season, but outside of that the news seems to be as good as the Brewers could have hoped.

General manager Davis Stearns told reporters that Yelich will not require surgery to repair a broken kneecap that knocked him out for the season Tuesday night.

Stearns said that the fracture is small and isn't expected to hamper last year's MVP in the long-term. The injury is expected to take about eight to 10 weeks to heal.

"I think we all exhaled," Stearns said of the injury news.

Yelich suffered the injury after fouling a ball off his knee, overshadowing Milwaukee's 4-3 win over the Marlins in Miami.

Despite the injury, the Brewers beat the Marlins 7-5 Wednesday night and sit tied with the Chicago Cubs for the National League second wild card spot.

They will wrap up their series in Miami on Thursday afternoon before heading to St. Louis to battle the division-leading Cardinals.

Yelich hit .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs along with 30 stolen bases this season. The outfielder was leading the majors in slugging percentage and OPS when he was hurt.

"Any time any member of your team gets hurt, especially with an injury that takes you out for the rest of the season, it's devastating," teammate Mike Moustakas said. "For it to happen to Yeli, obviously our best player and one of the best players in baseball, it's devastating. There are no other words to describe it."