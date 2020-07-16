Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19, he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

My report on the bubble absence of Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe who told me he tested positive for Covid-19, but is symptom-free. @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/QwW6t2u2xn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 17, 2020

Bledsoe told Haynes that he is asymptomatic and "really feels good."

The 30-year-old is hopeful to join his Bucks teammates in the NBA Orlando bubble once he is fully healthy and can fulfill the league’s protocols.

In 56 games this season, Bledsoe is averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 assists per game.

The Alabama native broke into the NBA as a 21-year-old with the Los Angeles Clippers and in 2013 was traded to the Phoenix Suns and in 2017 to the Bucks who moved Greg Monroe and a 2018 second round draft pick and a 2020 first round draft pick to acquire Bledsoe.

Milwaukee is set to return to action on July 31 when they will take on the Boston Celtics.