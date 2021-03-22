The Milwaukee Bucks have listed superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as out for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a left knee sprain.

Antetokounmpo appeared to injure his knee early in Saturday's win over the San Antonio Spurs but stayed in the game and played 34 minutes. He finished the game with 26 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds. The reigning two-time MVP is averaging 29.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 40 games this season.