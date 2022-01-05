11h ago
Bucks' Antetokounmpo, Budenholzer not available vs. Raptors
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo and head coach Mike Budenholzer Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Antetokounmpo is out with a non-COVID related while Budenholzer was placed in the leagues health and safety protocols earlier in the day.
TSN.ca Staff
Milwaukee will also be without Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton, who are also in the health and safety protocols.
Thansis Antetokounmpo, Jordan Nwora, and Semi Ojeleye are all in the protocols, and questionable for Wednesday night.
Assistant coach Darvin Ham will be the acting head coach. The Bucks are 25-14 and sit third in the Eastern Conference standings.