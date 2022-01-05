The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo and head coach Mike Budenholzer Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Antetokounmpo is out with a non-COVID related while Budenholzer was placed in the leagues health and safety protocols earlier in the day.

Milwaukee will also be without Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton, who are also in the health and safety protocols.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss tonight's game vs the Raptors with a non-COVID illness. The Bucks will be without their MVP and their head coach, with Mike Budenholzer entering the health and safety protocols earlier today. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 5, 2022

Injury Report Update:



Out:

Grayson - H&S Protocols

Giannis - Non-covid; illness

Pat - H&S Protocols

Donte - Left ankle; sprain



Questionable:

Thanasis - H&S Protocols

Jordan - H&S Protocols

Semi - H&S Protocols — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 5, 2022

Thansis Antetokounmpo, Jordan Nwora, and Semi Ojeleye are all in the protocols, and questionable for Wednesday night.

Assistant coach Darvin Ham will be the acting head coach. The Bucks are 25-14 and sit third in the Eastern Conference standings.