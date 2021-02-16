The Milwaukee Bucks announced that they will begin admitting a reduced crowd of 1,800 fans into home games starting Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors.

"The Milwaukee Bucks will begin to allow a limited number of fans into their home games at Fiserv Forum, beginning tonight against the Toronto Raptors. The Milwaukee Health Department has approved the arena hosting fans at 10 per cent capacity, approximately 1,800 fans," the team said in a statement.