4h ago
McBride scores 25 to help Lynx beat Wings
The Canadian Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Kayla McBride scored 25 points, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 11 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 85-79 on Wednesday night to extend their win streak to five consecutive games.
Napheesa Collier, Damiris Dantas and Bridget Carleton each scored 10 points for Minnesota (10-7).
The Lynx, who trailed 65-60 at the end of the third quarter, opened the fourth with a 14-4 run to take the lead for good. Dallas trimmed its deficit to a point on four occasions in the final 3 1/2 minutes but each time Minnesota answered. Fowles had an offensive rebound and putback with 54.4 seconds remaining to make it 82-79.
Allisha Gray led Dallas (9-11) with 13 points, Satou Sabally and Isabella Harrison scored 12 apiece and Arike Ogunbowale added 11. Sabally grabbed six rebounds and had a career-high seven assists.
Minnesota shot 50.8% from the field and had 22 assists on 33 made field goals.
The Wings missed their final nine 3-point shots.