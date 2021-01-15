Minnesota Timberwolves star centre Karl-Anthony Towns announced on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the postponement of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In an emotional statement posted to Twitter, Towns said he is praying everyday that "this nightmare of a virus will subside."

"I pray everyday that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all the necessary precautions," Towns said. "It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister, continue to suffer from this anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be. To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this."

Towns has already lost seven family members to COVID-19, including his mother in April and his uncle last month.

The 25-year-old is averaging 22 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists over four games this season.