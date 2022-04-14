Beverley knew how emotional his celebration would be the night before

Patrick Beverley has been fined by the NBA for the second time in a week.

The league announced a $30,000 fine for the Minnesota Timberwolves guard on Thursday for "inappropriate statements in during a media interview and social media."

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/or12JGdCAe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2022

The league also cited Beverley's "egregious use of profanity" in levying the fine. The citation comes in the wake of a press conference following the T-Wolves' 109-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in game on April 12 at the Target Center.

On Tuesday, the league announced a $20,000 fine for the 33-year-old Beverley for "improper conduct towards a referee" during the team's regular-season finale last Sunday against the Chicago Bulls. Beverley was issued a technical foul and was ejected from the 124-120 loss for the incident.

In his 10th NBA season out of Arkansas, Beverley appeared in 58 games this season, averaging 9.2 points on .406 shooting, 4.1 boards and 4.6 assists over 25.4 minutes a night.

The T-Wolves open their Western Conference first-round series against the Memphis Grizzies on Saturday afternoon.